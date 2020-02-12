Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Lewes Weis Market.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Weis Market parking lot at 17232 North Village Main Boulevard. A 23-year-old female victim advised that she had arrived and parked her vehicle in the middle section of the parking lot. As she was attempting to exit her vehicle, she was approached from behind. An unknown suspect grabbed the her pocket, where her money was located, and a brief struggle ensued. The suspect then struck the victim with his arm, took an undisclosed amount of cash from her pocket and fled. The victim was uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, between the ages of 16 and 19 and and between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was wearing a blue or black jacket and a beanie cap.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective T. Powell at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.