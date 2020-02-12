Tanger Outlets presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $61,150.77, a portion of the proceeds from their 2019 Tanger Pink Style Campaign, in which the two organizations partnered together to sell more than 10,000 Pink Cards.

The Tanger Pink Style campaign Sept. 25 to Oct. 31, offering Tanger shoppers unlimited use of Pink Savings Cards in two formats: a mobile card on shoppers’ phones or a physical card. For $10, the Pink Savings Cards gave shoppers 25% off a single purchase at participating Tanger Outlet stores again and again throughout the campaign. Shoppers saved big on the best brand names and designer fashions while making an impact on the fight against breast cancer.

“We are proud to join forces with our valued shoppers and retailers to raise awareness and much-needed funds for breast cancer research and prevention,” said Steven B. Tanger, president and CEO, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. “We empathize with every customer, retailer and employee who has been affected by this disease, and we are fully committed to supporting these important organizations, like Beebe Heathcare’s Oncology Services, with the goal of finding a cure to a disease that has affected so many families.”

Proceeds from the campaign were split between the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services. Tanger is committed to supporting the research that will one day lead to a cure for the disease that has impacted so many families.

“We are truly honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of Tanger’s 2019 Pink Style Campaign,” said Amy Popovich, event coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Our team loved being a part of the campaign, selling cards, marketing the campaign and raising funds to make a difference in the lives of so many. The funds raised will go a long way in helping in the fight against breast cancer right here in Sussex County.”

“We are so grateful for this community partnership with our local Tanger Outlet stores. So many of those who shop and work at Tanger are patients of Beebe, have family members who work at Beebe, or simply are donors of Beebe,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “It was a fun and easy way for everyone to make a donation and make a difference. It is a perfect partnership that I look forward to strengthening in future years.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org and tangeroutlets.com.