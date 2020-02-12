The Delaware Farm Bureau announced Feb. 11 its 2020 Blue Jacket Bonanza winners.

Delaware FFA members can be found learning about the business of agriculture in schools throughout Delaware. The classic blue jackets worn by FFA members are part of their official uniform, and is a tradition within the organization that helps the students show off their FFA pride.

“I definitely view the blue jackets as a way of unifying our members into one group or even a family,” said Delaware FFA Executive Secretary Amanda Powell. “When people see the blue jacket that has been around for decades, they feel a sense of pride and unity. I think when members are given the chance to get their own jackets, they feel accepted as a part of this family and are proud to wear them with their teammates.”

This year, 44 students will receive jackets from the Delaware Farm Bureau’s Blue Jacket Bonanza on March 11, during the annual Delaware FFA State Convention. Since 2015, Delaware Farm Bureau has awarded 291 jackets totaling $17,525 through the program.

The blue jackets are awarded based on need, community service, leadership skills and a commitment to the FFA program.

The following students, listed by school, will be awarded blue jackets through this program: from Appoquinimink High School, Keeley McCormick; from Caesar Rodney High School, Madison Arsenault, Joshua Boyles, Gabrielle Frasier, Vanessa Gaines, Karissa Hernandez, Abigail Meaney, Luis Moreno, Shelby Serrano and Donna Urian; from Middletown High School, Reese Albany, Rylee Albany, Jacob Green, Weslee Harkins, Emerson Hickey, Faith Housler, Anna Kimbel, Adrianna Mazzio and Ashlee Prall; from MOT Charter School, Karen Netto, Amanda Martin and Daisy Timney; from Seaford High School, Zane Adams, Nathalia Arbaiza and Hannah Moore; from Smyrna High School, Evan Denney, Megan Dinsmore, Elizabeth Evans, Hannah Everhart, Faith Hewes, Sydney Kirch, Alexis McCanney and Isabella McMullen; from Sussex Central High School, Leilani Brogan, Katerine Gutierrez, Elizabeth Houseman, Kailie Olszewski, Rebecca Tripp and Breyden Wright; from Thomas Mckean High School, Makayla Bradley; from William Penn High School, Harlie Malvezzi and Ardella Webb; and from Woodbridge High School, Harley Short and Sabrina Gerving.

