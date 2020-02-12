The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 24 for Creative Vision at its new location, 146 S. Governors Ave., Dover.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined owner Evetta Blont-Jackson to celebrate the grand opening of her new business.

Creative Vision is, in the words of Blont-Jackson, “a place where dreams become a reality.” Clients are invited to come in with an event or vision in mind and Creative Vision will help to bring it to life.

Creative Vision is equipped to help people event planning including birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, luncheons and holiday events. Creative Vision also offers assistance with window displays, and rentals are available, including decorative items, table necessities and costumes.

For more, call 480-2747.