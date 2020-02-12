Constellation, a retail energy provider, and Sussex Academy announced the completion of an 820-kilowatt, ground-mounted solar generation project located on the Sussex Academy campus.

Comprised of more than 2,100 photovoltaic panels, the solar array is expected to produce just less than 1 million kilowatt hours of energy annually. Generating the same amount of electricity using nonrenewable sources would result in the release of nearly 700 metric tons of carbon dioxide, or the equivalent emissions from more than 75 homes’ energy use annually, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

The solar generation project follows multiple energy savings projects implemented on the Sussex Academy campus over the past few years.

“Sussex Academy is very excited to have this on-premise solar array. Having the ability to produce our own power will ensure we are protected from rising energy costs in the future,” said Lance Manlove, executive board member, Sussex Academy. “This installation will also provide many interactive learning opportunities for our students and faculty by utilizing the educational toolkits provided by Constellation.”

The project required no upfront capital from Sussex Academy, which will purchase the electricity generated array through a 20-year solar power purchase agreement with Constellation. For Constellation, the project helps satisfy the five megawatts of renewable generation committed to be developed in Delaware through the Exelon-Pepco Holdings merger in 2016.

“We are pleased to help Sussex Academy join the growing number of K-12 schools throughout the U.S. that are electing to introduce renewable supply into their power mix,” said Brendon Quinlivan, executive director of Distributed Energy Origination, Constellation. “This project will enable Sussex Academy to manage its costs while making a positive environmental impact in its community.”

Constellation’s solar portfolio includes more than 425 megawatts of generation in operation or under construction across more than 600 sites throughout the U.S., including 135 megawatts for K-12 schools.

