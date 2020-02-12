Beebe Healthcare will hold a class on practicing self-love at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Attendees will explore the concepts of self-compassion and loving kindness, toward self as well as others. Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapist Raylen Williams will guide the class through various practices to deepen the understanding of and experience with self-love. This will help cultivate appreciation and compassion for oneself and the world around.

The class is free; donations are accepted.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2uTlR5e.