Bayhealth has introduced a free support group for individuals with cardiac conditions and their care partners.

The Healthy Hearts Support Group provides education and encouragement for adopting and maintaining heart healthy habits with the goal to improve overall health and quality of life for those living with a heart condition of any kind. This forum meets monthly and features a guest speaker and group discussion.

The Healthy Hearts Support Group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, with locations alternating between Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover, and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford. The upcoming meeting on Feb. 18 will be held in Conference Room 0001 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus. The topic will be “Living with Heart Failure."

There is no fee for the Healthy Hearts Support Group, and registration is preferred but not required. Registrants also have the option to dial into the live meeting instead of attending in person, and will be provided the phone number and passcode in the confirmation email after registering online.

For registration and more, visit bayhealth.org/classes-and-events or call 310-8383 or 430-5145.