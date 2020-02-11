A 22-year-old was found with drugs and a hand gun Feb. 9.

The Delaware State Police arrested Raheem K. Fullman, 22, of Lincoln, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon Feb. 9.

A trooper saw a Honda Accord traveling above the posted speed limit on South Dupont Highway in the area of Peach Basket Road, Felton, at 2:18 a.m. The trooper stopped the car and smelled marijuana upon approaching the driver.

After searching the car, police found 1.65 grams of marijuana, one oxycodone hydrochloride pill, a .22 caliber hand gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

A computer inquiry revealed that Fullman was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and speeding.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,202 secured bond.