Have you seen a light blue Ford Ranger with front-end damage?

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in Seaford.

The incident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, as a pedestrian was walking along the edge of Middleford Road, west of Old Furnace Road. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian entered into the travel lane and was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle then exited the roadway and struck a guide wire and a wooden fence, causing property damage.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Seaford man, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The striking vehicle was described as a light blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. The operator fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on Middleford Road. The vehicle should have front end damage.

Troopers have been unable to locate the vehicle involved are asking anyone that has information to call the Delaware State Police Trooper Hunter Raymond at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com