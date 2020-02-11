No one was injured in the Feb. 7 shooting near Magnolia.

The Delaware State Police arrested four people in connection with an attempted shooting Feb. 7 in the Magnolia area.

Two men confronted a third unknown man on the street and shot at him at 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Terry Drive, near Polytech High School. The shot missed. He ran away and remains missing. Police confirmed that he was the target, but they have not identified a motive.

The gunfire caused a substantial risk to people inside a home nearby, police said.

After investigating, detectives connected two cars to the shooting: a silver Nissan Armada with Pennsylvania tags and a silver Volkswagen Passat with Delaware tags. Troopers who were on patrol on East Lebanon Road in Dover found both cars Feb. 8. After stopping each car, multiple people were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives identified Thomas M. Bailey Jr., 39, of Milford and William B. Goldsborough, 39, of Dover as the two men present during the shooting. Bailey was confirmed as the shooter.

They determined that Patrice N. Anderson, 29, of Wilmington purchased the .22 caliber ammunition and provided it to Bailey, knowing it was intended to be used in the shooting.

Detectives identified Roger L. Jones, 44, of Magnolia as a person of interest in the investigation. They executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Boyd Drive in Magnolia and found an Arch Angel .22 caliber rifle, which was used in the shooting. They also found an assortment of stolen tools which were confirmed to be associated with an unrelated theft investigation being conducted by Troop 3 detectives.

All were prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior felony convictions, police said.

Bailey and Goldsborough were arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,000 cash bail, each charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm if previously convicted of a felony, two counts of reckless endangering first degree and conspiracy second degree.

Anderson and Jones were arraigned and released on $1,500 unsecured bail. Anderson was charged with purchase of ammunition by a person prohibited and conspiracy second degree. Jones was charged with possession of a firearm if previously convicted of a felony and receiving stolen property valued over $1,500.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Det. M. Weinstein at 302- 698-8443.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.