The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce will present its inaugural Home & Garden Show, set for noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Harrington Raceway & Casino, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, with wall-to-wall displays and exhibits in the Gold Room.

For home improvement specialists, the show is a way to share products and services with prospective customers. Reserve a booth space to talk to potential customers about the products or services available to them.

For attendees, the show is an opportunity to gather information to start spring projects with the help of area home improvement specialists, who can share products and services with prospective customers. The show will feature the latest in cabinetry and countertops, sunrooms and patios, flooring, electrical upgrades, energy-efficient windows, pools and hot tubs, landscaping and home security from local experts who are ready to answer questions, guide brainstorms and give advice.

Admission is free.

For more, call 734-7513 or email cfriese@cdcc.net.