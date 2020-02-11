Sen. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement Feb. 10 in reaction to the cuts to environmental protections included in President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget proposal.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency and EPA proudly touts its ‘progress for a stronger future,’ President Trump has again proposed to slash the agency’s budget by almost a third. I would hardly call that ‘progress for a stronger future,’” said Carper.

“President Trump is responding to EPA’s decades of efforts in cleaning up our air and water by leaving commonsense environment and public health protections on the cutting room floor,” said Carper. “The same president who often touts our country’s ‘crystal clear water’ has again proposed cutting regional water programs, like the Chesapeake Bay Program, 35% below current year funding and cutting 28% of funds on which states rely to protect the environment and human health.”

“Budgets are a reflection of priorities, and this is in no way a responsible governing proposal,” said Carper. “Under the Trump administration, the annual budget proposal has consistently reflected that the president wants EPA to retreat from the agency’s most basic responsibilities. The American people deserve better.”