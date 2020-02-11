The nonprofit Petco Foundation surprised the Brandywine Valley SPCA with a $90,000 grant in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The surprise Valentine's Day celebration is part of the more than $10 million the Petco Foundation will be granting to animal welfare organizations across the country as part of their annual campaign to find and invest in the most effective lifesaving animal welfare organizations nationwide.

The celebration is the result of a partnership between the Petco Foundation, the award-winning artist and creator of the MUTTS comic strip, Patrick McDonnell, and BOBS from Skechers.

"Valentine's Day is a great time to remind us that love truly does change everything for people and pets, and our partners at MUTTS and BOBS from Skechers agree," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "So we're sending love to these organizations to support them in their critical lifesaving work and thank them for their dedication to saving lives."

According to the Petco Foundation, "The Brandywine Valley SPCA is one of the few remaining shelters providing safe haven for lost and stray animals, delivering this service for Chester and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania and across the entire state of Delaware. As the first open admission no kill shelter in these two states, the BVSPCA cares for more than 13,000 animals each year with a 96% live release rate."

You can contribute to the celebration by posting a photo or video message expressing your love for shelter pets and the people who care for them on social media, between Feb. 1 and 14, using #ShelterValentine.