The suspect took cash from her pockets Feb. 9, police said.

A 67-year-old woman was walking through the back of Capitol Cleaners at 217 South New Street, toward the Family Dollar store, when she was robbed Feb. 9.

Sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:26 p.m., a man approached the victim, shoved her to the ground and demanded her money, police said. The suspect went through her pockets, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. She attempted to fight him off, but the suspect ran away with her cash.

The female victim reported the robbery to Dover police. She was transported to Kent General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to her face, hands and teeth.

The suspect was described as a black man, 18-20 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, wearing a black do-rag, camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.