Dover police identify the woman who died early Feb. 10 and a fifth wounded victim.

UPDATE: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Dover Police Department identified Tiffany Montgomery, 34, from the Dover area as the victim who died in a shooting on West Reed Street Feb. 10. She died from a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said.

During the investigation, officers discovered a fifth victim. A 42-year-old man, the victim refused medical attention and was contacted as officers were investigating. He was shot twice, once in the shoulder and another round struck his ear.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Monday, Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

One person is dead and four others are wounded after a shooting near the Dover Fire Department, 200 block of West Reed Street, Feb. 10 at 1:54 a.m.

Responding to a report of shots fired, officers found a 27-year-old woman with a wound to her foot, a 39-year-old man with an injury to his shoulder, a 45-year-old with a leg injury and a dead victim.

All victims sustained gunshot wounds. The surviviors have injuries that are not life-threatening. Police will provide an update once next of kin notifications have been made.

Details on the victim are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.