Serafin Ensemble, a roster of international performing artists, announced statewide concerts, set for March 22 at the Music School of Delaware Milford Branch, March 23 at The University of Delaware and April 2 at the Milton Theatre.

In March, the Serafins will welcome acclaimed guest pianist Read Gainsford, a native of New Zealand, to perform a program including the Delaware premiere of the Lowell Liebermann's Horn Trio performed by artists Kate Ransom, John David Smith and Read Gainsford.

The program repertoire spans the music from Vivaldi to today, with a salute to Beethoven — his Sonata for Horn and Piano, performed by John David Smith and Read Gainsford, and the Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola featuring artists Eileen Grycky, Amos Fayette and Luke Fleming. Grycky will also be showcased in Mozart's lively Quartet for flute and strings in D Major. Another highlight of the program will be Vivaldi's duet aria sung by countertenor Augustine Mercante joined by Grycky and the Serafin strings.

In April, the Serafins return to the Milton Theater with a program titled “A Little Night.” It opens with Mozart’s famous and popular “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” followed by his concerto-like Duo in G Major for Violin and Viola. The celebration of Beethoven continues in this program, with the Serafins’ rendition of his String Quartet in Eb Major, Op. 74, nicknamed “The Harp,'' for the work’s virtuosic arpeggiated passages.

