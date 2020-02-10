30-year-old Terrance M. Weaver charged with assault and more

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after he allegedly tried to hit her with his car.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, when troopers were dispatched to John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), east of Angola Road, for a report of a physical domestic altercation. A 20-year-old female advised that, the day prior, she and 30-year-old Terrance M. Weaver had a fight. He allegedly struck her with steel-toed boots and chased her with a scrap piece of solid iron before using the iron to damage her vehicle. The victim also advised that entered his pickup truck and drove toward her, attempting to strike her, but she was able to jump out of the way.

Weaver then left the residence. He returned the next day and asked to use the victim’s vehicle. When she refused, another physical altercation ensued and Weaver allegedly chased the victim while threatening to kill her.

Weaver was still on scene and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, first-degree reckless endangering, terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $135,100 cash-only bond.