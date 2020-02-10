Dover police are investigating the shooting on West Reed Street.

One person is dead and four others are wounded after a shooting near the Dover Fire Department, 200 block of West Reed Street, Feb. 10 at 1:54 a.m.

Responding to a report of shots fired, officers found a 27-year-old woman with a wound to her foot, a 39-year-old man with an injury to his shoulder, a 45-year-old with a leg injury and a dead victim.

All victims sustained gunshot wounds. The surviviors have injuries that are not life-threatening. Police will provide an update once next of kin notifications have been made.

Details on the victim are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.