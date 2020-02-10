57-year-old Mary Stroud, of Georgetown, arrested

Police arrested a Georgetown woman after a vehicle pursuit led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, when a Georgetown Police Department officer spotted a vehicle traveling on North Bedford Street that had been flagged for suspended insurance. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of East Laurel Street and contact was made with the driver, 57-year-old Mary Stroud. Officers asked her to exit the vehicle but she refused and took off, traveling above the posted speed limit and violating multiple traffic laws. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the parking lot of Redner’s Supermarket in Georgetown and Stroud was taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Stroud was charged with resisting arrest, disregarding a police officer's signal, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $7,000 secured bond.