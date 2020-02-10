Agricultural producers can enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2019 and 2020 crop years through March 16, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

These USDA safety net programs provide income support to help producers manage the ups and downs in revenues and prices. The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized and updated both programs, which are administered by the Farm Service Agency. No 2019 payments will be issued on farms without an election, if a payment is warranted by lower crop prices or revenue.

Meetings will be held in Delaware, where experts will discuss important program details with producers so they can make informed decisions that are best suited to their farming operation.

Meetings are set for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the USDA State Offices, 1221 College Park Drive, Dover; and from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at the University of Delaware Carvel Research & Education Center, 16483 County Seat Highway, Georgetown.

For more, contact a local USDA service center. To locate a local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.