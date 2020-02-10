The Delaware Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to “think safety first” through its upcoming annual Ag Safety Conference, featuring topics like grain bin safety and mental health in the field, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at Harrington Volunteer Fire Co., 20 Clark St.

Cosponsored by the farm bureau’s promotion and education committee, Nationwide Insurance, University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension and the Delaware Fire School, the conference will focus on topics relating to safety while working in the agricultural industry.

Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse will open the event after breakfast along with June Unruh, chair of DFB’s promotion and education ag safety subcommittee.

Session topics will include farm equipment fires by the Delaware Fire School and stress in farming by Maria Pippidis of the University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension. Paraquat safety will be taught by Kerry Richards who will administer a quiz after her presentation and offer certification for participants.

The event will wrap up with a grain bin rescue demonstration by local firefighters. They will use a grain bin rescue tube and other equipment previously donated to the Harrington Fire Department by Nationwide, Staples Insurance Company and Schiff Farms Inc., both in Harrington, with the help of other groups like the Delaware Farm Bureau.

Registration is free, with breakfast and lunch included. Registration is required by March 6 to defb.org/delaware-ag-safety/ag-safety-conference.