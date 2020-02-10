Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released a statement Feb. 10 in response to President Donald Trump’s proposed budget outline for fiscal 2021.

“A budget is a statement of values, and I’m disappointed that President Trump’s budget once again prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations over programs that matter to Delaware’s families and our community,” said Coons. “His latest proposal includes deep cuts to a wide range of domestic programs, from education and housing to Medicaid and Social Security disability. We need to restore fiscal responsibility, but slashing programs families rely on while giving tax cuts to people who don’t need them is not the right way to do it.”

“I’m also concerned that the president’s proposed deep cuts to environmental protection programs will make our air and water less clean here at home, while doing nothing to address the growing threat of climate change, and that his cuts to diplomacy and foreign assistance programs will make us less safe overseas,” said Coons.

“The good news is that the president can propose a budget, but it’s Congress that enacts the budget,” said Coons. “For three years in a row, Republicans and Democrats have come together to reject harmful cuts proposed in the president’s budget requests, and I look forward to working with my colleagues again this year to ensure that we protect the priorities that are important in Delaware and across the country.”