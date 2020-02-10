Bureau of Community Corrections Chief Marvin Mailey announced Feb. 10 that Regional Probation and Parole Manager Rick Figurelle was promoted to statewide probation and parole director, effective immediately.

This position provides leadership and direction over the four regional Probation and Parole offices that together oversee probation and parole, pretrial services, electronic monitoring and other supervision programs for more than 12,000 individuals who are on pretrial supervision or are serving probationary sentences in the community. Figurelle replaces Terra Taylor, who was promoted to deputy chief of the Bureau of Community Corrections in late 2019.

“Rick is a seasoned professional who brings more than three decades of knowledge, experience and proven success to this statewide leadership position,” said Mailey. “I am pleased that he will hit the ground running as we work to employ modern best-practice supervision and intervention techniques to strengthen our community supervision and support our reentry mission.”

“Our nearly 300 Probation and Parole officers are on the front lines of public safety. I am honored to continue to serve the Bureau of Community Corrections on a statewide level and to support our officers with the tools, training and resources they need to protect the public and engage effectively with offenders,” said Figurelle.

Figurelle has spent his entire 34-year career at the Department of Correction, working at each position level within Probation and Parole. For the past 13 years he has served as a regional probation and parole manager at both the Cherry Lane office and currently at the Hares Corner office. He has previously supervised the Bureau of Community Corrections’ Electronic Monitoring operations and served for five years as the American Correctional Association accreditation manager for Probation and Parole where he oversaw both the initial ACA Accreditation and a re-accreditation, achieving a 100% compliance rating both times. He was responsible for DOC’s launch of the Level of Service Inventory assessment tool, which classifies an offender’s risk of re-offending and identifies criminogenic needs.

Most recently, Figurelle implemented the Effective Practices in Community Supervision model pilot program at the Hares Corner P&P Office and will oversee its full rollout statewide. EPICS uses a combination of monitoring, referrals to services, and face-to-face interactions to help Probation and Parole officers leverage a cognitive behavioral approach and treatment interventions to address the individual needs and challenges of offenders. He also serves on the State of Delaware Occupational Licensing Committee which focuses on reducing barriers for occupational licensing and certification for justice-involved individuals. Figurelle is a graduate of the University of Delaware where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1986.

Probation and Parole falls within the DOC’s Bureau of Community Corrections which works to reduce crime and support public safety by assessing offender risks and needs and providing responsive supervision through comprehensive evidence-based reentry-focused programs that feature substance abuse treatment, mental health services, career counseling, education and training for individuals serving probationary sentences in the community and those completing work release and violation of probation sentences in Community Corrections Centers. Bureau staff collaborate on a daily basis with medical and behavioral healthcare professionals, community organizations, service providers, state agencies, employers and the Judiciary to connect men and women under their supervision to systems of support that improve their chances of leading productive lives in local communities. They also play an active role in collaborative crime reduction initiatives, including the Group Violence Intervention project in Wilmington.