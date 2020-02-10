Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester issued a statement Feb. 10 in response to the budget summary released by the Trump administration for fiscal 2021.

“The sweeping cuts to domestic programs proposed in the Trump administration’s budget summary are dangerous and irresponsible,” said Blunt Rochester. “Despite his repeated promises to protect Medicaid, the president’s budget would cut Medicaid, along with other critical health care programs such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program. As we are confronting a climate crisis, the administration is proposing deep cuts to the budgets of both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy. While I am disappointed by this proposal by the administration, I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to develop a budget that meets the most pressing challenges facing our nation.”