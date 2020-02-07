Some fun Delaware events to dive into this weekend, from Feb. 7-9.

1. The ways of the Force will be taught to you and your children by the masterful Panniken Moonjumper, through “David Engel’s Star Force Academy.”

The “Star Force Academy” is a solo, comedy variety show that’s fun for kids and hilarious to adults. The program is a “Star Wars” parody featuring comic antics, a furry alien, physical challenges and magical mayhem.

You’ll feel the Force at The Grand, The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 2 p.m., Saturday. COST $15-$18. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or (800) 37-GRAND.

2. A progressive pair of liberal, white parents are blindsided when their daughter brings home with her black fiancé in the dramedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

It’s the 1960s and her parents’ viewpoints on acceptance are put to the test. The pair is surprised to discover they’re not the only ones concerned about interracial dating.

Laughs and drama will take center stage in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST $20 adult; $19 student/senior. INFO possumpointplayers.org or 856-3460.

3. Class will be in session this weekend with the Top 40 band Prep School.

The party band, whose hometown is Wilmington, is fronted by Sam “Strat” Seider. Prep School mixes energy, charisma and strong vocals into a blender and serves up a low-calorie, but intense show.

Prep School will get underway at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway at 8:30 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.