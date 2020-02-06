26-year-old Charles H. Randall, of Ellendale, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested an Ellendale man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a handgun and drugs.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, when Tropers observed a black 2002 GMC Envoy stopped at the intersection of Fisher Road and Lewes-Georgetown Highway in Milton. The vehicle's registration was suspended. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the operator, 26-year-old Charles H. Randall. Troopers detected an odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded H&R Revolver 32 caliber handgun, 11 rounds of 32 caliber bullets, 11.66 grams of crack/powder cocaine, 36.19 grams of marijuana, assorted narcotic pills, drug paraphernalia and over $90 in suspected drug proceeds.

Randall was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and administrative traffic offenses.

Randall was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $101,003 secured bond.