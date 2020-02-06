Sussex Academy senior Jake Mundok was presented with his Eagle Scout award, scouting’s high honor, on Oct. 22, 2019.

Mundok is the son of Matt and Michele Mundok, of Lewes, and a member of Troop 2540 of Lewes. His scoutmaster is Bob Curatola.

In order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, Mundok had to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning and completing a community service project. For his project, Mundok renovated the student courtyard at Sussex Academy with the assistance of fellow scouts Trey Mitchell and Grant Thomas. Mundok and his team cleared the location and built planter boxes and table sets for the area.