Director Christina Miller and Assistant Director Josh Gross announced auditions for Second Street Players’ spring comedy, “Caught in the Net,” will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script.

Ray Cooney's funny, fast-paced sequel to “Run for Your Wife,” which Second Street Players’ staged in 2019, finds bigamist taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families in different parts of London, both happy and blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage children, a girl from one family and a boy from the other, have met on the internet and are anxious to meet in person since they have so much in common! Keeping them apart plunges John into a situation that quickly spirals out of control as the kids' dad juggles outrageously with the truth.

Performance dates are April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. To be considered for a part, those auditioning must be available for all performances and during the week that leads up to opening night. The show calls for three adult males, one teenage male, two adult females and one teenage female. Email questions to christinamiller608@gmail.com.

For more, visit secondstreetplayers.com.