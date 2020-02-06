Grand opening with Chamber of Commerce held at 102 Wellness Way in the Nemours Building next to Bayhealth Sussex Campus

The staff at Kaisy's Delights celebrated the shop's grand opening in Milford recently with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, special guests, family and friends.

Among those attending the ceremony were Sen. Dave Wilson, Sen. Ernie Lopez, State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, Milford Mayor Archie Campbell, CCGM President Darel LaPrade, 2019 Marvelous Man Bill Vendetti, friends and family.

The shop, which specializes in desserts, ice cream, savory snacks and breakfast, is located at 102 Wellness Way in the Nemours Building next to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford. They also have locations in Rehoboth and Lewes.

What's a Kaisy? Think of a pancake mixed with a funnel cake and fluffy French toast all chopped up on a buttery grill. Your Kaisy can be topped with fruit compotes, chocolate sauce or whipped cream and served with fresh fruit, sausage, bacon, ham or eggs.

The shop offers freshly-baked Kaiser roll breakfast sandwiches, traditional latkes and quiche.

Ice cream can be topped with hot chocolate sauce, fruit compotes and whipped cream.

Kaisy's serves La Colombe coffee and other specialty drinks.

For more information, see the website www.kaisysdelights.com, find them on Facebook or call 302-490-1528.

For more information on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, call 422-3344, visit the website www.milfordchamber.com or find the chamber on Facebook.