25-year-old female found dead in residence

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in Laurel.

The investigation began around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Central Avenue after a 25-year-old female was found deceased inside. The victim was discovered by family members who went to check on her welfare after they had not been able to make contact with her.

At the request of the Laurel Police Department, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

The victim has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.