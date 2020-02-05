M&T Bank signed on as a Friends Package sponsor to the Lewes Public Library’s 2020 fundraising events, including Loopin’ for the Library on June 13, the Shakespeare Festival from Sept. 13-19, and the Old-Fashioned Community Carnival on Oct. 3.

These yearly events raise funds for the library’s operating costs. As an event sponsor, M&T Bank is helping further the library’s mission to provide access to educational, informational and recreational materials to all members of the community that encourage a love of reading, exploration and discovery.