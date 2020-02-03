Dover police found the man shortly after the Jan. 31 burglary.

Dover police responded to a burglary at a home in the 900 block of Buck Drive Jan. 31 at 4:01 a.m. A female resident told police she woke up with her dog growling and saw a black male, wearing dark clothing, inside her home.

She said an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen before the man left. Officers saw that the suspect had come in through an unsecured window by removing the window screen. He left shoes and a hammer outside, next to a ladder he used to get inside.

A short time after the initial response, officers observed Eternal Heredia, 25, walking in the area without shoes and wearing dark clothing. Heredia was found to be wanted on Kent County Court of Common Pleas Capias’ and taken into custody. He was searched and found to be in possession of the exact amount of money stolen.

He was released on an unsecured bond and charged with burglary first degree, possession of burglar tools, theft under $1,500 and drug paraphernalia.