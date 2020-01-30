Saint Mark’s High School will participate in the second annual SL24 Memorial Classic "UnLocke The Light,” to honor Sean Locke ‘12, on Feb. 8 at the 76ers Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington.

The all-day basketball event benefits the SL24: Unlocke the Light Foundation which seeks to educate high school and college students to the signs of depression, remove the stigma of depression and make available resources to help people with depression and the real threat of suicide.

Saint Mark’s girls’ varsity basketball team will play Archmere at 5 p.m. The boys’ varsity basketball team will play Salesianum at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/2tSlNmq. Students may use the code “Spartans24” for a discounted ticket. Student tickets will also be available at the door for $10.