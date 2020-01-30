African American History Month begins Saturday. "Lost by One Vote" 1 p.m. in Dover

During February, the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will have eight special events across the state in commemoration of African American History Month. They celebrate the invaluable contributions that the black community has made to United States culture and history.

The first is Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.

“Lost By One Vote.” Interactive historical theater presentation that features the pros and cons of Lincoln’s Compensated Emancipation Plan of 1862

It would have abolished slavery in Delaware and the nation.

The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Museum open 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Info: 302-744-5054.



