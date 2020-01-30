Downtown Milford Inc. is seeking vendors for the 17th Annual Bug & Bud Festival, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 along Walnut Street and the Mispillion Riverwalk in historic downtown Milford.

This annual event is hosted by Downtown Milford Inc. and the Milford Parks and Recreation Department.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 3, at bit.ly/2O9YfA3. DMI is looking for craft and business vendors, nonprofit vendors, downtown business owners and sponsors.

Those with other questions should email events@downtownmilford.org or call 839-1180. Food vendors should call 422-1104.

Milford’s Bug and Bud Festival started in 2004 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ladybug being named Delaware’s state bug. After reading an article about state trees, flowers and bugs, the children of the second-grade class from Milford’s LuLu Ross Elementary School asked their teacher, Molly Brown Rust, if Delaware had a state bug. The answer was no. Thus began a year-long effort by the class, culminating April 25, 1974, with the state legislature voting to designate the ladybug as the state bug by virtue of its agricultural usefulness and the outstanding class presentations to the legislature.

For more, visit downtownmilford.org.