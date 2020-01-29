No one was injured during the Jan. 29 home invasion, police said.

The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in the 100 block of Maple Drive, between Magnolia and Little Heaven, that occurred Jan. 29 at 1:12 a.m.

Three unknown people armed with long guns kicked in the front door, and one held a 41-year-old woman and her boyfriend at gunpoint, the female victim told police.

This suspect took the victims’ phones to prevent them from calling 911, while the other suspects ransacked the home in search of money, police said.

The three suspects eventually left without the phones or any property. The victims were not injured during the home invasion.

Two suspects were described as thin, dark-complected black males, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to six feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a mask over their faces. The third suspect was described as a stockier, dark-complected black male who was shorter than the other two suspects and wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Major Crimes Unit, Detective R. Wright at (302) 697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.