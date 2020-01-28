A Georgetown girl has placed third in the nation in a church poster contest.

Master Club distributes biblical educational materials for children to over 550 Baptist churches around the world. Participants earn badges, much like Boy or Girl Scouts, by doing things like arts and crafts, playing games and learning scripture.

Master Club is a ministry of First Baptist Church of Milford, Ohio. Each year it hosts a national “mailbox contest,” a series for different age groups that share a common theme. This year it was “My Church.”

Fourth-grade students could choose to draw a poster or write an essay.

Adeline Lutz, daughter of Clint and Blair Lutz, is a fourth-grader at North Georgetown Elementary School. The nine-year-old attends the Wednesday night Master Club at First Baptist Church in Georgetown and submitted a poster.

First Baptist was notified Adeline placed third in the nationwide fourth-grade girls contest and they held an award ceremony where she was awarded a badge and a ribbon.