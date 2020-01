Passes on sale Feb, 3 or grab them early by signing up for presale. Payment plans are available.

Big names including Halsey, Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, Khalid, Diplo and Maggie Rogers are coming to the Woodlands, June 18-20.

Firefly announced those via its festival flier on social media.

Passes go on sale Feb, 3 or you can grab them early by signing up for presale tickets. Payment plans are available. For more information and to see the full lineup, visit Fireflyfestival.com.