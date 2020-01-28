Allegedly struck another in the face with a glass bottle

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying an assault suspect.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, a fight broke out between two people inside an establishment in the 100 block of Rehoboth Avenue. During the altercation, the suspect pictured struck the other person in the face with a glass bottle. That person was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years old and standing between between five-foot-four and five-foot-six.



Anyone who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the suspect or witnessed or has any information concerning the event is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 227-2577. Anyone with information can also send us a private message or submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department via our webpage at cityofrehoboth.com/form/government/departments/police/submit-crime-tip.