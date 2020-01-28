Incident occurred on Hudson Road

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Milton.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of Hudson Road for a report of shots being fired. Troopers learned that a 33-year-old male resident and his 61-year-old mother were inside their house when an unknown suspect(s) discharged a firearm from outside the residence. Four bullet holes were located in the front right side of the residence, two of which entered the house and were discovered in the kitchen area. A fifth bullet hole was located in a shed located behind the residence, and a sixth in a privacy fence behind the shed. The bullet that hit the fence traveled through the outside wall of a residence in the 100 block of East Lake Drive, which is directly behind the Hudson Road residence. There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective C. Simpson at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.