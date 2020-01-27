The program kicks off Black History Month with performances Jan. 30.

The Citywide Black History Month celebration starts Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in Delaware State University’s Education and Humanities Theatre. The free public program will feature the Twin Poets, the University Thespians, the DSU Gospel Choir and soloist Derrick Thompson.

This year’s program will highlight some black history figures connected to Delaware. Students will portray them, telling stories about significant contributions not well known by many Delawareans.

The Twin Poets are Al Mills and Nnamdi Chukwuocha, renowned twin brothers from Wilmington whose spoken word performances have captivated audiences for years. As social work professionals, they find inspiration in the challenges their clients go through daily. Nnamdi is in his first term in the state House of Representatives.

The poets were named Delaware Poet Laureates in 2015 by Gov. Jack Markell and have published four books of poetry. A documentary about their artistic and social work careers will show at the MLK Jr. Student Center Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.