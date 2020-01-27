Middle and high school students, their parents and educators are invited to attend Service Academy Night at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation — Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester — host this yearly, free event to connect Delawareans with the nation’s service academies — the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Naval Academy — and to learn more about the application process.

“Being accepted into any one of our nation’s service academies is a tremendous honor,” said Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “Students accepted into these programs are given a unique opportunity to obtain an excellent education, serve their country and gain valuable leadership skills that will guide them as they become our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. I would encourage all Delaware students who may be interested in attending a service academy to come join us to learn more.”

No tickets required. This is a free event for students, parents, educators and all who are interested in learning more about the service academy application process.