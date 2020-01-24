Seaford man hospitalized

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred on around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, as a 2019 International box truck was traveling eastbound on Federalsburg Road, approaching the intersection with Barnes Road. The driver had to swerve to avoid a stop sign, still attached to the post, lying in the middle of his lane. He subsequently struck a ditch, causing the truck to overturn.

The operator of the box truck, a 32-year-old Seaford man, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lane of Federalsburg Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Through further investigation, police determined that the stop sign did not sustain damage and appeared to have been pulled from the ground and intentionally thrown in the roadway, prior to the crash. Delaware State Police Troop 5 has been made aware of two other signs being removed from the ground and placed either in the roadway or on the shoulder recently. All three incidents have occurred in the area of Bridgeville, west of Route 13.

Police are asking anyone that has information in reference to this crash or the removal of the signs in the Bridgeville area to contact Troop 5 TFC. K. Marvel at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.