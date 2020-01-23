Katrina M. Hudson, of Millsboro, was struck and killed on Dec. 23, 2019

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit it continuing to investigate a fatal hit and run crash outside Georgetown.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. An unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Zoar Road, west of Fieldwood Drive, and struck 44-year-old Katrina M. Hudson, of Millsboro, who was on foot within the westbound travel lane. The suspect vehicle did not stop. Hudson was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone that has information on this crash or information regarding the vehicle that left the scene to contact Troop 7 Cpl. A. Mitchell at (302)-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.