Dover police were investigating illegal drug sales at the time.

The Dover Police Department arrested three suspects on drug and firearms charges Jan. 21.

Officers were investigating illegal drug sales at a home in the 100 Block of Revolutionary Boulevard at 3:09 p.m. when they saw Shawn Wright, 32, leave the home.

After Wright discarded 29.2 grams of marijuana from his car, officers stopped him and took him into custody without incident. Officers then learned he had 5 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

During the vehicle stop, officers saw Aaron Wilson, 25, leave the home and place several bags inside of a vehicle parked out front. Officers then took Wilson and Candice Williams, 21, into custody without incident and got a search warrant for the home and vehicle.

Police found 20 grams of marijuana, digital scales, packaging material and $1,343 in cash (drug proceeds) in the home, and 419.3 grams of marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. They seized a total of 468.5 grams (1.032 pounds) of marijuana.

Wright was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $45,500 secured bond for possession of firearm during commission of felony, two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of firearm by person prohibited, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was released on a $5,500 unsecured bond for possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia. Williams was released on a $5,500 unsecured bond on the same charges.