Months of training culminate when more than 375 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners — peers without a disability — from across the state compete at the annual Special Olympics Delaware State Bowling Tournament, set for Jan. 25 at AMF Doverama, formerly Brunswick Doverama, located in Rodney Village Shopping Center, 1600 S. Governors Ave., Dover.

Shift times are 8:30 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Events will include competition in singles, doubles, Unified doubles, bumper and ramp divisions.

“Bowling is one of our most popular sports across the state,” says Kyle Frazer, SODE director of sports. “One of the neatest things about our athletes participating in bowling is that they can then transfer what they learn when they have opportunities to bowl with friends and family in the community. We hear stories all the time from our parents about how great it is that their kids fit right on at a bowling birthday party or some other bowling event outside of Special Olympics.”

Bowlers include children and adults representing the five SODE Areas: Wilmington Wizards, Newark Dragons, MOT Tigers, Kent Wild Kats and Sussex Riptide. All bowlers competed at area-level events in early January before advancing to the state tournament. An opening ceremony will take place at the beginning of each shift and medals awarded at the end of each.

For more, visit sode.org.