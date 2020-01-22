The DelMarVa Post of the Society of American Military Engineers is offering a college scholarship to high school seniors or other incoming first-year college freshman from the DelMarVa area who have been accepted into the engineering program of a four-year, Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology-accredited college.

Military affiliation is not required; award number and amount varies.

Applications are due March 31; for information, write DelMarVa Post, Society of American Military Engineers Scholarship Committee, Attn. Alan K. Marteney, P.E. c/o Century Engineering, Inc., 550 Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901; call 734-9188, ext. 2109; or email amarteney@centuryeng.com.

SAME also sponsors students to attend engineering and construction camps at five different locations: U.S. Army Vicksburg, Massachusetts; U.S. Navy, Port Hueneme, California; U.S. Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; U.S. Air Force, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; and U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado.

Basic eligibility requirement is that a student be a U.S citizen, be at least 15 years old and have completed their freshman year of high school at the time he/she departs for camp. Application deadline is March 16; for more, visit same.org/stemcamps.