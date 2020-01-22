Magnolia native Alexis Stombaugh has returned to downstate Delaware to practice law, growing her practice out of the Law Offices of Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz and Bhaya location in Milford, 1008 N. Walnut St.

Stombaugh is a Caesar Rodney High School alumna and a 2019 graduate of Widener Law School. She passed the Delaware Bar in summer 2019 on her first try. During law school, Stombaugh clerked for Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz and Bhaya in their Dover and Milford locations.

Stombaugh’s areas of practice include automobile collisions, workers compensation and wills. Her practice will focus solely on consumers.

“I became a lawyer to help people in the community with their legal problems,” said Stombaugh. “People who are hurt in auto and work accidents are stressed out not only from their injuries but from the run around they often get in dealing with insurance companies. Many people just don’t know where to turn. I hope to fill that need. Dealing with insurance companies to get fair compensation for injuries gives me great satisfaction and is a real help to those injured in an accident. I don’t charge for a consultation and I take no fee unless I make recovery for the injured consumer.”

The Law Offices of Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz and Bhaya has seven offices statewide and represents consumers in all three counties for auto and work-related accidents.

For more, visit dplaw.com.