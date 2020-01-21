A 19-year-old girl is in critical condition after the Jan. 19 shooting, police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road, near Polytech High in Felton, for a report of gunfire Jan. 19 at 5:58 p.m. They learned that a 19-year-old female had been shot and privately transported to an area hospital.

Before the shooting, a crowd of 15-25 people gathered at Barney Jenkins Road to witness a fight that was announced on social media. Two 19-year-old girls began arguing. As more fighting happened, a black man wearing a disguise took out a gun and fired multiple rounds, police said.

One of the girls was struck by gunfire and is in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Major Crimes Unit, Detective R. Wright at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.