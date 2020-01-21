Dover police arrested the 14-year-old for a Jan. 12 break-in and shooting.

Dover police arrested a teenager in connection with a Jan. 12 home invasion and shooting on West North Street.

Syrian Grant, 14, was arrested Jan. 16 in Milford. He was committed to Stevenson Detention Center on a $91,000 secured bond for assault first degree, home invasion, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, wearing a disguise during commission of felony, illegal gang participation and conspiracy second degree.

Dover police are still investigating the home invasion, in which a 39-year-old man suffered four non-fatal gunshot wounds. More arrests are possible, police said.